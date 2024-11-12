The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released admit cards for Ayurvedic Medical Officers and Post Graduate Teachers in the subjects of English, Economics, and Hindi. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size admit cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre,” reads the notification.

The AMO’s subject knowledge test and PGT’s screening test will be conducted on November 17, 2024. The PGT English (ROH Cadre) (Advt. No. 22/2024) will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The PGT Economics (ROH and Mewat Cadre) (Advt. No. 21/2024) and PGT Hindi (Mewat Cadre) (Advt. No. 25/2024) will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The AMO exam will be held from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here’s AMO/ PGT exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download AMO, PGT admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the AMO, PGT admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

