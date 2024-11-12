The Northern Western Railway has started the application window for the engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. Eligible Candidates can apply through the official website rrcjaipur.in till December 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1791 posts. For more details refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 15 years to 24 years as of December 10, 2024, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10 th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks ( No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from a recognized Board and also possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category and Women candidates are exempted from the application fee.

How to apply for the apprentice posts

Visit the official website rrcjaipur.in On the homepage, go to the latest news and events section Click on the application link Fill all the required details Save the application form and take a print for future reference

Direct link to the application form.