The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board has released the admit card for the Junior Clerk posts in the DPO cadre. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The computer-based recruitment examination for Junior Clerk in the DPO cadre (Odisha Police) is scheduled to begin on November 16.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment for Jr. Clerk DPO posts Click on the admit card link Fill in your details Download the admit card Save it and print it for future reference

Direct link to download the Jr. Clerk DPO posts admit card.