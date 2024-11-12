JKBOSE 10th result: Bi-Annual, Private exam released at jkbose.nic.in
Students can check the Class 10th Bi-Annual and Private exam results through the official website jkbose.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the results for Class 10th private and bi-annual examinations 2024. Students can check the Class 10th Bi-Annual and Private exam results through the official website jkbose.nic.in.
A total of 50,935 students appeared for these examinations, out of them, 17,669 passed and 33,226 failed.
How to check the JKBOSE 10th result
- Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “JKBOSE 10th private result 2024" or "JKBOSE 10th bi-annual result 2024"
- Fill your required details
- Submit your details
- Download the result and save it
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to the JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 (Private).
Direct link to the JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 (Bi-annual).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.