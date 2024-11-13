The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has revised the Group II Services Mains 2024 exam date. As per the notification, the Main exam will now be conducted on February 23, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for January 5, 2025.

“In continuation to the Commission’s Web Note & Press Note, dated: 30.10.2024, it is hereby informed that the Mains Written Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023) scheduled to be held on 05.01.2025 is rescheduled on 23.02.2025. For other details visit the Commission’s website http://psc.ap.gov.in regularly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative). The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also deferred the Group I Main examination, which was scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to 9, 2024. A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam . The recruitment drive aims to fill 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.

Here’s the deferment notification.