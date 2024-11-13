Today, November 13, is the last date to apply for the Research Assistant posts in Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 18 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have At least IInd class Postgraduate degree in Economics/Economics and Public Administration/Public Administration/ Sociology/ Mathematics/ Commerce/ Statistics, Provided that a Post Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics should have had Economics or Sociology as one of the subject in B.A. For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee Categories Fees General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities Rs 400

Steps to apply for Research Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill up the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference