RPSC Research Asst registration deadline today; here’s apply link
Today, November 13, is the last date to apply for the Research Assistant posts in Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 18 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have At least IInd class Postgraduate degree in Economics/Economics and Public Administration/Public Administration/ Sociology/ Mathematics/ Commerce/ Statistics, Provided that a Post Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics should have had Economics or Sociology as one of the subject in B.A. For more details, candidates can check the official notification.
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fees
|General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC
|Rs 600
|Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area)
|Rs 400
|Persons with Disabilities
|Rs 400
Steps to apply for Research Assistant posts 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process
Login and fill up the form
Upload the required documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
