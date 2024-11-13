The Staff Selection Board (SSC) will release the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023 and 2024. Eligible candidates can check their marks from November 12 by 6.00 pm to November 26 through the official website ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Paper-I of the Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023, 2024 on October 8, 2024.

Steps to check the mark sheet

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the marksheet Check your marks Save the marksheet and take a print out for future reference