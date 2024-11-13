The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam (CHSL) 2024 Tier II admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in.

The Tier II exam will be conduced on November 18, 2024. A total of 41,465 candidates will appear for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

Steps to download CHSL Tier II admit card 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login link Key in your details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the CHSL Tier II admit card 2024.