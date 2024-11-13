The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Information Assistant Recruitment Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check the document verification schedule through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The document verification of all the candidates who have filled the Scrutiny Form is to be done at the Department Headquarters from November 18, 2024.

The online detailed application cum scrutiny form (Scrutiny Form) was filled from October 17, 2024 to October 27, 2024.

Steps to check the DV schedule

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news notification tab Check your roll number and schedule Save the schedule

Direct link to the DV schedule.