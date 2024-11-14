OSSC exam date 2024 out for JEO, JA posts; admit cards from Dec 2
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 (JEO and JA 2023) under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will be conducted from December 7 to 11, 2024. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on December 2, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.
Steps to download JEO/ JA admit card 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.