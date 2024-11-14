The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Group 'A' post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), and others today, November 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 345 vacancies — 5 posts for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command), 176 posts for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) and 164 posts for Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for ITBP CAPF MO posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the new user registration tab Register yourself using your details Login with your details and fill the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct to apply for ITBP CAPF MO posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on an Interview followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).