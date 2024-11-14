The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released admit cards for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on November 17 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am, and from November 18 to 21 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Commission aims to fill 52 School Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Direct link to School Lecturer exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download School Lecturer admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to School Lecturer admit card 2024.