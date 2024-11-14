The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has announced the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Examination for Specialist posts/services-2024 Mains. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

A total of 1031 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification scheduled to be held from November 26 onwards. The main written exam was conducted on September 13 and 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 vacancies for the posts of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Ayush Assistant (Ayurvedic Asst., Homeopathic Asst., Unani Asst. ), and Amin.

Steps to download CHSL result 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL result 2024 link (Advt. No. 1465/OSSC Dtd.30.03.2024.) The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference