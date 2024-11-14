The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the written examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services examination, 2024. The commission has selected 165 candidates for the category I. A total of 600 candidates have been recommended for category II.

“Appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them,” reads the official notification.

The commission has also released the provisional recommendation list of 304 candidates.

Steps to check UPSC CMS result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the result link Check the result and save it for future reference

Direct link to check the UPSC CMS result.