The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results for the MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022. Eligible Candidates can check their results through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Assistant Professor's results have been released for Sociology and Physics papers. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 80 posts in Assistant Professor Sociology and 115 posts in Assistant Professor Physics. The written examination for Sociology and Physics papers was held on August 4, 2024.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to the Assistant Professor Sociology results.

Direct link to the Assistant Professor Physics result.