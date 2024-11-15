The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has announced the Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) Phase II result 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in .

The applicants will have to appear for the interview round. The applicants are advised to take a printout of the interview call letter and bring a hard copy on the day of the interview along with the original documents.

“The date of Interview will be intimated to the candidates in due course. The Interview Call Letters indicating date, time and venue of the Interview will be sent to the shortlisted candidates (in due course) on their registered e-mail addresses from noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on October 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, 21 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and 7 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM.

Steps to download Officer Grade B Phase II result

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to Current Vacancies—Results Click on the Officer Grade B Phase II result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

