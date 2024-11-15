The Allahabad High Court has postponed the Preliminary Examination of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 (UP HJS 2023) due to unavoidable reasons. The revised exam date will be released later on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 8, 2024.

“Due to some unavoidable administrative reasons, the Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service-2023, earlier scheduled on December 08, 2024, is hereby postponed till further notice,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.