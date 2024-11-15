AIBE 19 registration deadline today; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the exam at allindiabarexamination.com.
The BAR Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India BAR Exam 19 (AIBE 19) today, November 15. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to make the payment is November 18, 2024.
The correction window will close on November 22, 2024. The exam will be conducted on December 22 and the admit card will be released on December 15, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India.
The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.
Here’s the revised exam schedule.
Steps to register for AIBE 19
Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
On the homepage, click on the AIBE XIV registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for AIBE 19.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.