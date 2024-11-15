The Rajasthan High Court has released the District Judge admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hcraj.nic.in .

The Preliminary Exam will be conducted on November 24 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Candidates shall reach the examination center at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 District Judge posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download District Judge admit card 2024

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment—District Judge Cadre, 2024 Now click on the Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to District Judge admit card 2024.