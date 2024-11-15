The Odisha State Selection Board ( OSSB ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Sepoy/ Constable posts in Odisha Police under various battalions today, November 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website odishapolice.gov.in . The correction window will open from November 17 to 20, 2024. Earlier , the registration deadline was October 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1360 vacancies. As per the notification, Women, Transgenders, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates can not apply for the posts. A candidate can apply only for one battalion and the option can not be changed later.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 18 to 23 years can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates.

Education Qualification: Candidates should have qualified class 10 (Matriculation) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha or any other equivalent examination conducted by other boards.

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Steps to register for Odisha Police Constable posts

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment for Sepoy/Constable in Battalions Click on the registration link Fill the required details Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in four stages — Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.