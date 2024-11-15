The Uttarakhand School Education Department has released the admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ukdeled.com.

The examination will be held on November 30, 2024 timings will be 10 am to 12.30 am.

Steps to download the UK DElED admit card

Visit the official website ukdeled.com Login using the username and the password The admit card will be displayed Save the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card(server I).

Direct link to download the admit card(server II).