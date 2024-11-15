The IDBI Bank will soon end the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) 2025-26. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at www.idbibank.in till tomorrow, November 16, 2024.

The online examination is schedule to be conducted on December 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2,1999 and not later than October 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification: A Graduate from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Application Fee

Candidates of SC/ST/ PWBD categories candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to all other categories.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ESO posts 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the on Recruitment of Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO): 2025-26 tab Click on the ESO application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ESO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test, Document Verification, Personal Interview, and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).