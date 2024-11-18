The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination December 2024 or FMGE December 2024 registration window today, November 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in . The application correction window will open from November 21 to 25, 2024.

FMGE December 2024 will be conducted on January 12, 2025. The admit card will be released on January 8, 2025. The results are likely to be out on February 12, 2025.

“The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated,” reads the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 6195 (Rs 5250 examination fee + Rs 945 GST@18%).

Direct link to FMGE 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for FMGE Dec 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the FMGE tab Click on the FMGE December 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FMGE December 2024.