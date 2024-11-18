The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the notification for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C posts/Services under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha (Advt No.-4579/OSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at ossc.gov.in from November 25 to December 24, 2024. The last date to edit the form is December 30, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 31 vacancies of which, 21 vacancies are for Sub Inspector of Traffic (Group B) and 10 for Sub Inspector of Excise (Group C).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

SI of Traffic: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or institute in Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering, or Law or possess an equivalent educational qualification.

SI of Excise: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or an equivalent qualification. More details in the official notification:

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination, Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.