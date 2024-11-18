Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for PST and PET of Constable (AB) posts for Assam Commando Battalions. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com, reads the notification.

The PST/ PET will commence on November 25. Candidates can appear for the PST and PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards. The recruitment aims to fill 164 Constable vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable PET/ PST admit card 2024

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Commando Constable PET/ PST posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Commando Constable PET/ PST admit card 2024.