The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will end the application for various posts under the Public Work Department, AYUSH (Ayurveda) Department, Administrative Reform Department, Ayush (Homoeopathy) Department, Higher Education Department, and AYUSH (Unani) Department today, November 18, 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates can make corrections in their application form till November 25. Candidates can submit the hard copy of the online application along with the required documents by December 2, 2024, by 5.00 pm. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 105 vacancies under various departments.

Application Fee Category Fees UR/EWS Rs 105 SC/ST Rs 65 PwD Rs 25 Ex-Servicemen Rs 65

Steps to apply for UPPSC direct recruitment

Visit the official notification uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment dashboard Click on the application link Fill the application form and pay the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

