The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam city slips for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment exams. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board is sending SMS and Emails to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications. The computer-based test will be conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

“City Intimation Slip for candidates of CEN 01/2024 ALP WILL BE ACTIVATED 10 DAYS BEFORE EXAM DATE. City Intimation Slip for candidates with exam Dates 25.11.2024 will go live on 15.11.2024. For candidates with exam dates from 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024, 28.11.2024 and 29.11.2024, City Intimation Slip will be activated from 16th,17th,18th and 19th Nov 2024 respectively,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ALP exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP exam city slip 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ALP exam city slip 2024.