The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager (System) posts under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website sbi.co.in till November 23, 2024.

The online written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1497 vacancies, of which 784 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (System) posts.

Steps to download Asst Manager admit card 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on the SCO Asst Manager admit card link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.