The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the posts of Instructor Cadre and Technical Cadre of various departments in Advertisement No. 55/U.S.S.C./2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website ssc.uk.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from November 20, 2024, to December 14, 2024, first shift from 09:00 am to 11:00 am, second shift from 12:00 noon to 02:00 pm, and third shift from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Fill all the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.