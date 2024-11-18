The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit card for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in.

The exam will tentatively be conducted on January 1, 2025. Paper I and Paper II will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks each. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available on the official website.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official official pstet.pseb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Fill the required details Save the admit card Take a print for future reference

About PSTET 2024

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper I for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper II for candidates who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.