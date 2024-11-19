BPSC BHO result 2024 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. A total of 10436 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 839 have been declared qualified. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.
Steps to download BHO result 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the BHO result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BHO result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.