The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the results of the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. A total of 10436 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 839 have been declared qualified. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Steps to download BHO result 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the BHO result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BHO result 2024.