RPSC Agri Department recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 241 SO, ARO and other posts today
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will today, November 19, close the online application window for the recruitment of various posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 17/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Commission aims to fill 241 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA): 115
Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA): 10
Statistical Officer: 18
Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 05
Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Botany): 02
Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 02
Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 05
Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry): 09
Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture): 02
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 11
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Botany): 05
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 05
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 12
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry): 40
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fees
|General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC
|Rs 600
|Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area)
|Rs 400
|Persons with Disabilities
|Rs 400
Steps to apply for RPSC Agriculture Department posts
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process
Login and fill up the form
Upload the required documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.