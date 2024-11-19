The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II), Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 and Grade C Stenographer Skill Test.

SSC CGL 2024 (Tier II )

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) exam will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. Candidates who will qualify for the SSC CGL Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam.

GD Constable Examination 2025

The examination for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 will be held from February 4 to 25, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Grade C Stenographer Skill Test

The commission has announced that the exam for the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023 to 2024 will held on December 6, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The commission has advised the candidates to visit the website in regular intervals for further updates regarding the exams.