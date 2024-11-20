MPESB PBBSc, MSc Nursing exam result 2024 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Tests 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exams were conducted on October 26, 2024.
Steps to download PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing result 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PBBSc and MSc Nursing result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.