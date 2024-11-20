The Department of School Education, Telangana will close the online application window for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TG TET 2025 II) today, November 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in .

The exam will be conducted from January 1 to 20, 2025. The computer based test will be held in two shifts — Session I from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and Session II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in from December 26, 2024.

TG TET 2024-II will conduct two papers — Paper-I and Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for a single paper — Paper I or Paper II will have to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas applicants intending to appear for both Paper I and II shall pay a fee of Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for TG TET 2024 II

Visit the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ISMS/ On the homepage, click on TG TET 2024 II application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TG TET 2024 II.