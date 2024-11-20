The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will close the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 ( GATE 2025 ) today, November 20. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in or goaps.iitr.ac.in .

However, the application correction deadline for the PWD category has been extended to November 22, 2024. Applicants can make changes to their names, date of birth, choice of examination cities, College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No. and others by paying the applicable fee. More details below:

Direct link to check application correction fee.

GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The result will be announced on March 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Steps to make changes to GATE 2025 forms

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2025 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Pay the fee and save the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to GATE 2025 forms.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.