The Indian Navy has released the admit card of the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test ( INCET 01/2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in.

The computer based test will be conducted from November 27 to 29, 2024. The total number of vacancies to be filled is 794.

Direct link to amended vacancies notification.

Steps to download INCET 01/2024 admit card

Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in On the homepage, click on the INCET 01/2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to INCET 01/2024 admit card