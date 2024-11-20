The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the result for the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant SA, Motor Transport MT, and Multi Tasking Staff MTS Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can check their results on the official website, mha.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 677 posts.

How to check the result

Visit the official website mha.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result link Check the result Save it for future reference Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.