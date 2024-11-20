Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the Class IX and XI Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2025-26 registration deadline. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website navodaya.gov.in till November 26, 2024. The correction window will open on November 27 and 28, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on February 8, 2025. Candidates can check eligibility, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Class IX Lateral Entry notification 2025-26.

Direct link to Class XI Lateral Entry notification 2025-26.

Steps to register for JNVST 2025 Class IX, XI

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class IX and Class XI Lateral Entry 2025 registration link Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Class IX lateral entry 2025.

Direct link to apply for Class XI lateral entry 2025.