The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification regarding the examination of the Combined State Engineering Services (General / Special Selection) Examination-2024. Eligible candidates can check the estimated vacancy number through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The estimated vacancy number is 550. The commission can release the notification regarding the examination in the first week of December.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, UPPSC is also recruiting for various posts under the Public Work Department, AYUSH (Ayurveda) Department, Administrative Reform Department, Ayush (Homoeopathy) Department, Higher Education Department, and AYUSH (Unani) Department. Candidates can make corrections in their application forms till November 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire 105 vacancies under various departments.

Direct link to make corrections in the application form.