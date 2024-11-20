The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the final answer key for the State Forest Service mains, 2024, and the Mining Inspector posts under Advt No 32/2023. Eligible candidates can check the final answer key through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies of State Forest Services. The recruitment drive aims to fill 19 Mining Inspector posts in the State.

Steps to check the final answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the answer key link Check the answer key Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the SFS mains answer key.

Direct link to check the Mining inspector answer key.