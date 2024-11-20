The Central Bank of India is accepting the application for the recruitment of Chief manager in Senior management grade scale IV, Senior Managers in middle management grade scale III, Managers in middle management grade scale II, and Assistant Managers in junior management grade scale I in specialists officers (IT and other streams) on regular basis. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till December 3, 2024.

The written examination will be held on December 14, 2024. The interview will be tentatively held in the second week of January 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire 253 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates is Rs 175 + GST. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs 850 + GST.

Steps to fill application

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill all the required details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.