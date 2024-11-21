Bihar SHS CHO registration deadline today; apply now at shs.bihar.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) will close the online application window for the Community Health Officers (CHO) (on contractual basis) at the Health & Wellness Centre (Health Sub Centre) under the National Health Mission against Advt. No. 07/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in.
A total of 4500 vacancies have been notified.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 42 years to 45 years for unreserved category candidates as on October 1, 2024. The age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: BSc (Nursing) with successful completion of six months integrated curriculum of certificate in Community Health (CCH) from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognised institute or university from academic year 2020 onwards. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the CHO notification 2024.
Application Fee
|Category
|Male
|Female
|UR/EWS/BC/EBC
|Rs 500
|Rs 250
|SC/ST (Bihar Domicile)
|Rs 250
|Rs 250
|PwBD
|Rs 250
|Rs 250
Steps to apply for CHO posts 2024
Visit the official website shs.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CHO 2024 application link
Register and login to apply
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CHO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.