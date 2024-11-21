The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment exams today, November 21, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The computer-based test will be conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ALP admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference