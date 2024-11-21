The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar ( CSBC ) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for Constable posts under Advt. No. 01/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in .

A total of 1,06,955 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The test will commence on December 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable PET admit card 2024

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable PET admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.