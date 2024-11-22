RPSC Asst Professor registration 2024 ends today; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for Assistant Professor posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon end the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in until November 22, 2024.
The commission has released 15 vacancies under the pay scale for the post will be L-16 (Grade pay - 6600/-). Candidates should not be more than the age of 37 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification below:
Direct link to the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee
|General (Unreserved)/ Creamy Layer of BC/ Creamy Layer of OBC
|Rs 600
|Candidates from Reserved Category (SC/ST/BC-Non Creamy Layer/OBC-Non Creamy Layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya Area)
|Rs 400
|Physically Disabled
|Rs 400
Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor posts
- Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process
- Login and fill up the form
- Upload the required documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.