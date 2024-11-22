The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon end the application process for the Engineering Services Examination, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill their application form through the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can make changes in their application form from November 23 to 29, 2024.

Earlier, the registration deadline was October 8, 2024. The Commission has also increased the number of vacancies to 457. The Preliminary/Stage-I examination will be conducted on June 8, 2025, and the Main exam will be held on August 10, 2025, respectively.

The ESE 2025 was notified on September 18, 2024 with last date for receipt of application as October 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the Government has decided to include Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) with its sub-cadres of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal and Telecom and Stores in the scheme of ESE, 2025. Keeping in view of the decision of the Government for inclusion of IRMS in ESE, 2025, the Commission has decided to reschedule the examination process, reads the notification.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or obtained a degree/ diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.