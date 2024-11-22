The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, declared the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test ( OTET ) 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bseodisha.ac.in . Applicants can also download the OTET 2024 digital certificates using their roll number, mobile number, and DOB.

The exam was conducted on August 17, 2024.

Steps to download OTET result 2024

Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the OTET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OTET result 2024.

Direct link to OTET final answer key 2024.

Direct link to OTET Digital Certificate 2024.