The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Programmer (DOITC) posts Paper I and II under Advt. No. 13/2023-24. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from November 23 to 25, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The examination was conducted on October 27, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 216 Programmer posts.

Steps to download Programmer (DOITC) answer key 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Programmer (DOITC) answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Programmer (DOITC) Paper I answer key 2024.

Direct link to Programmer (DOITC) Paper II answer key 2024.