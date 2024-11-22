The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has announced the admit card release date for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service Cadre under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from December 3, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on December 8 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The exam is scheduled to be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur zones. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts.

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Viva-Voce Test.

Steps to download AEE Civil admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE Civil admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference